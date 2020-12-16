JCPD: Erwin couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence’ in vehicle with children

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin couple was arrested Tuesday after Johnson City police found them asleep in a vehicle and “possibly under the influence” with children in the back seat.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers found a vehicle in the parking lot of a business at 12:27 a.m.

The release says Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle.

Officers woke them up and report they both “showed signs of possibly being under the influence of an unknown substance.”

JCPD reports two juveniles, a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old, were found in the back seat. The children belong to Eddie and Amber.

According to JCPD, the Department of Child Services responded and took the children into their custody for safety reasons.

Eddie and Amber Effler were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Both were charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

They were each placed on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.