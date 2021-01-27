JCPD: Employee arrested for allegedly embezzling $1,800 from Easy Money loan agency

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An employee at a Johnson City loan agency was arrested on charges of embezzlement, police say.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, an investigation began after police received a report of theft from Easy Money on North Roan Street.

JCPD reports Easy Money management had realized that $1,800 was missing.

A review of security footage found that employee Tina Kimery, 40, had reportedly taken the money.

Kimery was charged with two counts of embezzlement and arrested on Friday, January 22.

She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $2,000 bond.

Kimery was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.