JCPD: Elizabethton woman arrested after driving into tree twice with passengers in vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton woman has been arrested on several charges, including two felonies, after police say she intentionally drove into a tree with two passengers in the vehicle.

A report from the Johnson City Police Department states that Jennifer Faye Galliher drove into a tree, bringing the vehicle to a complete stop.

When the crash didn’t harm anyone in the car, Galliher drove the vehicle into a different tree at a higher rate of speed, flipping it upside down, the report says.

Police say when officers attempted to arrest her, Galliher “refused to cooperate with the investigation and attempted to flee and fight against police officers.”

She was arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment, a second offense of driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, vandalism, resisting arrest, evading arrest and no drivers license.

Galliher is being held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.