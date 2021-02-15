JCPD: Elizabethton man arrested after allegedly robbing Johnson City Hardee’s with handgun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Sunday, February 14 after police say he robbed a Johnson City Hardee’s restaurant with a gun.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Hardee’s at 2702 North Roan Street around 9:30 p.m.

An investigation found that Savyon Prather, 22, had “brandished a handgun and demanded money from the employees” after entering the Hardee’s, police report.

JCPD reports Prather then fled the scene and was arrested close by.

Prather was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $61,000 bond.

Prather is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.