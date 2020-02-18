JCPD: Elizabethton man arrested after allegedly knocking on door, stabbing victim

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man has been charged with aggravated assault after a victim told Johnson City police that he opened the front door of a home and was attacked.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrived at the Johnson City Medical Center on January 5 and spoke with a patient with stab wounds.

The patient told officers he and his girlfriend had been visiting a home in the 1800 block of East Fairview Avenue when he heard someone knocking at the front door.

The victim said when he opened the door, Eric “Ricky” Saults immediately swung a knife at him and started a fight.

The release says the fight made its way into the yard and someone broke it up.

The victim allegedly received non-life threatening stab wounds to the back of his neck and left arm, and the suspect got into a vehicle and fled.

Saults, 53, was found by officers on Monday and was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.