JCPD: Elizabethton man arrested after allegedly firing gun at ex-girlfriend, crashing vehicle while fleeing police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man faces several charges after police report he fired a handgun at a woman he had previously been in a relationship with then crashed a vehicle during a chase.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of South Broadway Street around 7:09 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired.

Investigators spoke with a woman who said she had been in an argument with Rusty Odom, 26, with whom she had a previous relationship with.

Odom allegedly fired a shot at her from a handgun. The release says a nearby witness confirmed that Odom had fired the weapon.

The release says Odom left the area before officers arrived, and a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault was obtained.

Investigators received a detailed vehicle description and informed all officers to be on the lookout for Odom.

Around 3:12 a.m., officers saw Odom’s vehicle on North Broadway Street and attempted a traffic stop. Odom reportedly fled from officers at a high speed before crashing.

The release states three passengeres were injured in the crash. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Officers also learned that Odom’s license was suspended, according to the release.

He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he was arrested after being releaded.

As of Friday morning, Odom had a bail set $26,000 and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.