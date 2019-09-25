JCPD: Driver involved in reported road rage incident on Interstate 26 turns self in

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities said a local man has turned himself in after he reportedly was involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 26 on September 22.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, John March, 40, of Unicoi, “…passed a vehicle using the left shoulder on I-26 before pointing a handgun out of the driver’s side window and aiming it at the vehicle.”

JCPD reported the victims followed March as he got off the interstate and on to Boones Creek Road, where he then reportedly drove through a red light. JCPD reports, “Once March reached a dead end street, he continued to drive through a yard which led him to Carroll Creek Rd.”

Authorities said March turned himself in on September 24th and was being held on a $10,000 bond.

March was due in court Wednesday afternoon.