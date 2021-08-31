JCPD: Driver in wrong lane almost hits child in school zone

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has enhanced its school zone enforcement after a child was almost hit by a car near Fairmont Elementary School.

JCPD Chief Debbie Botelho said the department will assign more officers in these areas to impose laws put in place to keep school children safe.

“This week, a dangerous incident occurred in the Fairmont Elementary school zone, putting the life of a child at risk,” Botelho said. “A vehicle attempted to go around traffic, driving in the wrong direction in the opposite lane and nearly striking a child in the roadway. This type of reckless driving in school zones will not be tolerated, and additional officers are being placed in morning and afternoon school zones to ensure they are safe.”

JCPD advises drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits in active school zones. Officers will issue citations with increased penalties for cellphone use in school zones as well, per the Hands Free TN campaign.

“We understand that there is increased traffic and potential delays in and around school zones that require patience from all drivers on the road,” Botelho said. “We encourage anyone who is not transporting students to avoid school zones during active times.”

The department also reminded drivers to avoid blocking driveways, fire hydrants or other lanes of traffic while in a carline for student pickup.

JCPD urges anyone who seeing dangerous driving in and around school zones or bus stops to call 911.