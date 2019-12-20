JCPD: Driver hits, injures woman scraping ice from car’s windshield

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police are investigating a crash that sent a woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Johnson City Police a driver identified as Joe Greer, Jr., 37, of Gate City, Virginia, was driving on East Watauga Avenue when he hit a 2007 Honda Civic that was parked on the right side of the road.

After hitting the car, the driver also reportedly hit Laurel Banner, 24, of Erwin, who was scraping ice off of her car’s windshield at the time.

Police said Banner was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center’s ICU for reported serious injuries.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing.