JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Johnson City taproom Saturday morning.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday a crash was reported at the Johnson City Brewing Tap Room on S Roan St. in downtown Johnson City.

The JCPD reports EMS informed investigators that a Jeep Cherokee had driven in the wrong lane on S Roan St. before crashing into the tap room building.

The driver was identified as Brittney Lacey of Johnson City. The JCPD reports that an investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Lacey was charged with driving under the influence 6th offense and simple possession.

The JCPD reports that Lacey was arrested and is being held pending a bond hearing. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.