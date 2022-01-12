JCPD: Driver believed to have hit pedestrian on I-26 located

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a body was found on Interstate 26 Tuesday, investigators say they believe they’ve located the driver of the vehicle responsible.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a body found on the side of the road launched the investigation Tuesday morning. After initial observation, authorities determined a pedestrian had been hit on the road.

Further investigation is underway by the JCPD Traffic Reconstruction Team to determine the exact causes of the incident, but the release states that the driver believed to have hit the pedestrian has been located. Their identity has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but the release states the driver is cooperating with investigators.

The JCPD has not stated whether criminal charges have been filed.

The victim’s identifying information is still unavailable until discovery and notification of next of kin. ETSU’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center is assisting with the investigation.

In order to help investigators, anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the JCPD at 423-434-6166.