JCPD: Downtown vandalisms cause thousands in damage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is searching for a group of people responsible for thousands of dollars of vandalism damage in the downtown area from August 18-29.

JCPD said there have been around 20 reported cases of vandalism that have affected area businesses.



JCPD reports those pictured are accused of vandalizing the downtown Johnson City campus of Northeast State Community College (PHOTOS: JCPD)

According to JCPD, graffiti has been painted on several buildings throughout the city, but especially in the downtown area. Among the damaged structures is the Northeast State Community College campus in downtown Johnson City.

Those with any information regarding the possible identities of the suspects above should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158 or text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

Anonymous tips can also be sent by CLICKING HERE.