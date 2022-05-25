JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) on Tuesday dropped off 35 caps and gowns for Science Hill High School students set to walk the stage.

Johnson City Schools (JCS) announced officers also provided 15 gift baskets full of supplies and resources to help students succeed after their high school careers conclude.

“We really appreciate the Police Department looking after our students,” JCS officials stated in a release. “Whether it is Shop with a Cop around Christmas or kind acts like this, our JCPD is there for students in our community.”

Hilltoppers will graduate on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, the ceremony will take place at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Rain would move commencement to the Freedom Hall Civic Center on the same date and time.

A decision regarding the location will be finalized on Wednesday, May 25 by 3 p.m.