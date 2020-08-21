JCPD: Death investigation underway after man appears to have willingly got out of moving vehicle dies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a death after officials say it appears a man got out of a moving vehicle on East Oakland Avenue.

According to a release from JCPD, a 34-year-old man was found injured on the ground near the intersection of East Oakland Avenue and Ninth Avenue on Thursday night.

Officers found the man around 10:20 p.m. but bystanders provided aid to him before emergency crews arrived, according to JCPD.

The release says he was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center by EMS.

JCPD reports the man succumbed to his injuries at the medical center.

Interviewed witnesses told investigators that the man had been a passenger in a vehicle headed east on East Oakland Avenue.

“At this time, it appears that the man voluntarily exited the moving vehicle, causing his injuries.” -JCPD

As of Friday morning, the man’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158 to remain anonymous.