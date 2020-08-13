JCPD: Crews on scene of fire at ammunition building on West Market Street; traffic being diverted

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire at a Johnson City ammunition building on Thursday morning has diverted traffic in the area.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the area of 3602 West Market Street at 2:30 a.m. to assist the Johnson City Fire Department with traffic control near a structure fire.









Jenny Kilbourne

JCPD said in the release that due to the circumstances surrounding the location of the fire, traffic could possibly be detoured off of West Market Street into the morning commute hours of Thursday morning.

Dispatchers at the Washington County Emergency Communications Office told News Channel 11 that the fire is located at the PH Brass & Bullets building.

Members of the fire department have confirmed with News Channel 11 that residents in the area have heard pops and other noises coming from the warehouse are the sounds of ammunition exploding.

Crews on scene said as of 5 a.m. they did not believe anyone had been in the building at the time of the fire.

According to JCPD, traffic is being detoured onto McKinley Road and Claude Simmons Road, and traffic on Indian Ridge Road is not being permitted to access West Market Street.

JCPD asks drivers in the area to be mindful of emergency personnel.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene collecting information. Stay with News Channel 11 as we bring you updates to this story.