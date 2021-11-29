JCPD: Crash under I-26 overpass left 1 dead Sunday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Police continue to investigate a crash on North State of Franklin Road on Sunday night that killed one person.

According to a release from the department, a 2009 Honda Accord was traveling south on North State of Franklin at 8:45 p.m. when it crashed into a freightliner box truck.

The driver of the Accord, Jesse L. Hawk, Bristol, Tennessee, died at the scene.

The Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the incident.