JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a crash on West Market Street in Johnson City Saturday morning, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports.

According to a release from the JCPD, a pickup truck was traveling near the 2800 block of W. Market Street at around 2:17 a.m. when it came over a hill and struck a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart in the traffic lane.

The release states, “The unidentified pedestrian was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they are undergoing surgery for numerous life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the pickup truck was given a misdemeanor citation for 1st offense driving on a suspended license, driving an unregistered vehicle and violating the financial responsibility law, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation and is being conducted by the JCPD’s crash reconstruction team, the release said.