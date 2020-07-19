JCPD: Couple charged with aggravated domestic assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A couple in Johnson City have both been charged with aggravated domestic assault after officers with the Johnson City Police Department say they both sustained injuries and offered conflicting stories of a physical altercation.

19-year-old Megan D. Cline and 20-year-old Cecil E. Rutledge were both charged after officers responded to 303 Hale Meade Dr. in reference to a domestic dispute.

During the investigation, officers found that Rutledge was cut during the dispute with a knife on the hand and had physical evidence of assault on his face. Cline also had marks on her face and neck, officers say.

Both Rutledge and Cline admitted to a physical altercation between the two of them, but each gave conflicting stories, according to officials.

Rutledge was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment and was released.

Due to the physical evidence and conflicting stories, both Rutledge and Cline were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center without incident. They both have bonds of $10,000, each.

Arraignment is set for 1:30pm on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.