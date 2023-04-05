JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an effort to increase community outreach and improve relations within the city, Johnson City Police are once again meeting with community members in one of their monthly sessions.

The next Community Roundtable is happening Thursday, April 13 in the Commission Chambers located at 601 East Main Street.

From 6 to 7:45 p.m., the Interim Police Chief alongside other officers will meet with residents and address questions and concerns.

If you miss this meeting, note that each session is held on the second Thursday of each month.