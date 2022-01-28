JCPD clocks driver at 70mph in 30mph zone

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested an Elizabethton man early Friday morning after officers say he attempted to flee after police spotted him driving 70mph in a 30mph zone.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Dalton Showe was traveling at a high rate of speed on East Main Street when police attempted to pull him over.

When police pulled Showe over at the 1400 block of East Main, he handed police his driver’s license, the release states. When the officer returned to the vehicle, Showe reportedly fled the scene.

A Tennessee State Trooper arrested Showe at his Elizabethton residence shortly after, according to police.

The JCPD charged him with felony evading and reckless driving. Showe remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 31 in Washington County court.