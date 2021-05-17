JCPD: Butler woman charged with DUI, possession of meth after officers find vehicle stopped in road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department arrested a Butler, Tennessee woman Sunday night after discovering a stopped car in the road.

According to a JCPD news release, at 3:23 a.m. on May 14, officers found April Patterson, 44, “slumped over the wheel” of a vehicle at the intersection of North State of Franklin and West Market Street.

The report states Patterson performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest as a result.

After identifying Patterson, the report states officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle and learned that Patterson’s driving privileges had been revoked.

According to the report, Patterson was charged with driving under the influence (first offense), driving on a revoked license (third offense), simple possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.

As of Monday morning, Patterson is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on an $8,000 bond. The report states that arraignment is set for Monday in Washington County Sessions Court.