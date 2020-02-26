JCPD: Bristol, TN man arrested after allegedly assaulting person during home invasion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man was arrested on Tuesday after Johnson City police say he invaded a home on Hart Avenue and assaulted the homeowner.

According to a release from JCPD, officers responded after David Earl Robertstad, 37, allegedly forced his way into a home in the 500 block of Hart Avenue.

During the home invasion, Robertstad allegedly assaulted the owner of the home.

The release says Robertstad was taken into custody while he was still inside the residence upon officers’ arrival.

Over the course of the investigation, officers were contacted by a man who lived in the 1200 block of John Exum Parkway.

The man told officers that someone had “popped” his ignition and steering column while trying to steal his pickup truck, and a black bag belonging to Robertstad had been found in the bed of the truck.

Robertstad was charged with aggravated burglary, simple assault and attempted theft of motor vehicle.

Robertstad was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $26,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.