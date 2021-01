JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are investigating after finding a women’s body in a wooded area, but foul play is not suspected.

The police department says officers responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a wooded area in the 2600 block of South Roan Street, where they found a deceased female.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy and positive identification.

While no foul play is suspected at this time, police say the investigation is ongoing.