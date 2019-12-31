JCPD: Bluff City man charged after allegedly pointing gun at multiple people from vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man was arrested on Monday after witnesses told police he had pointed a handgun at multiple people.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers received a call from a driver on University Parkway at 5:28 a.m.

The caller said that a passenger in another vehicle, later identified as, 23-year-old Tyler Ingram, had pointed a handgun at him out of the car window.

The release says the caller followed the car Ingram was in, and officers conducted a traffic stop.

After an investigation, officers reportedly found a firearm in the vehicle, and witnesses and victims gave statements to the police that revealed Ingrim had allegedly brandished the gun at four different people in two different vehicles.

Ingram was placed into custody and charged with four separate counts of aggravated assault.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $50,000 bond before bonding out.

Ingram is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.