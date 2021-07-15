JCPD: Bicyclist seriously injured after crash on North Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving a bicycle in Johnson City has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a crash at 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday on North Roan Street at Mountcastle Drive.

Officers report a 2021 Hyundai Elantra had been traveling south on N. Roan Street close to Mountcastle Drive.

A bicyclist reportedly had been “riding his bicycle heading westbound in the crosswalk of N. Roan St. along side Mountcastle Dr. into the path of traffic that was traveling south on N. Roan St.”

The bicyclist was hit by the Hyundai, according to JCPD.

The bicyclist has been identified as Douglas Cross, 28, of Johnson City. According to JCPD, Cross received life-threatening injuries in the accident.

Cross was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. The accident remains under investigation by the JCPD Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.