JCPD asking for public’s help in investigation after firearms stolen from apartment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway in Johnson City after police say firearms and electronics were stolen from an apartment on Monday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a burglary at an apartment in the 100 block of Topside Circle on Monday.

The victim reportedly told officers that electronics and firearms had been stolen from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166.