JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects.

According to a post from Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted, the two suspects are wanted for questioning regarding a shoplifting that occurred at a Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-975-2860 or 423-434-6158 to remain anonymous.