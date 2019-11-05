JCPD asking for public’s help after reported assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Police Department officials are asking the public for help after a woman suffered a severe head injury from a reported assault.

Officers responded to the reported assault on November 3 at Big Valley Trailer Park.

According to the report, a woman suffered “a severe head injury as a result of being assaulted.”

Few other details were available but authorities are now asking anyone with information contact police at 423-434-6166 or Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.

You can also submit anonymous tips by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.