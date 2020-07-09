JCPD asking for assistance identifying people who shot fireworks at officers over holiday weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who allegedly fired “mortar” type explosives at officers on patrol over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to a release from JCPD, officers had been participating in a community relations event that was aimed at reducing fireworks and other explosive devices being set off in the West Davis Park area.

“While conducting vehicle, foot and bicycle patrols in this area, several large ‘mortar’ type explosive devices were intentionally thrown and launched at the officers and their vehicles,” according to the release.

Over the course of the two-day event, JCPD reports that officers received minor injuries and department vehicles were damaged.

JCPD is asking for assistance identifying anyone involved in the assaults and vandalisms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations division at 423-434-6166.