JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times.

An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that a male relative of James B. Henderson, 42, had brought takeout pizza to a home on Claude Simmons Road.

“When he arrived [Henderson] had an issue with the pizza being thin crust instead of regular crust,” Phillips’ affidavit of complaint states. It says at some point, Henderson approached the victim at another address on Miller Street “with a motorcycle helmet and struck him one time on the right side of his head.”

Henderson, who already faces a charge of simple assault for allegedly shoving a female relative’s face into a countertop during an argument in February, then allegedly got on top of the victim and “bit and punched him multiple times.”

After defending himself and getting away from Henderson, the victim returned home and called 911. A felony arrest report from the JCPD noted that “officers observed injuries to the victim consistent with his account of the incident.”

Henderson is jailed on a $2,000 bond with a 12-hour hold, which would last through noon Tuesday.

Court documents show that Henderson has an initial hearing on Monday’s charge set for Tuesday afternoon. The previous domestic assault charge on an incident that occurred Feb. 11 is also set for a hearing Tuesday. That case has been rescheduled and continued four times since March.