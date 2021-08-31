JCPD addresses social media claims of police impersonators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – To address recent social media rumors regarding “fake officers” around the region, JCPD confirmed that incidents in question involved non-uniformed officers in unmarked cars.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a traffic stop on Interstate 26 with an unmarked car occurred around the same time as a reported incident.

The post states that the incident was a “documented traffic stop by an Officer who works for our agency and has authority to conduct traffic stops and all law enforcement duties.”

According to JCPD, anyone with concerns regarding the identity of an officer can call 911 and confirm that they are being stopped with central dispatch.