JCPD: 21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after a hit-and-run was reported

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Johnson City Police Department arrested a man Friday night and charged him with reckless driving, evading arrest by motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving on a revoked license.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash near W. Maple St and Buffalo St. at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers reported that they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the one that allegedly fled the scene when the vehicle “fled in a reckless manner through residential streets striking two vehicles before eluding officers.”

Police say the vehicle was later seen on S. Roan St. when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle then fled from the officers.

Officers located the vehicle at the dead end of Pansy St. where the driver, Logan Peters, was taken into custody without incident.

Peters was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.