Photo: Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted via Facebook

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are currently seeking the identities of two suspects in a credit card fraud case.

According to a post from Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted, both suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to the same fraud case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6152.