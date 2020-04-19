JCPD: 2 Johnson City men charged with burglary, and array of related charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police officers arrested two Johnson City men early Sunday morning after responding to a burglary alarm at Ross Dress for Less on People’s Street.

Officers say they found the two suspects inside the Ross at around 4:55 a.m. Sunday.

The two suspects allegedly fled out of the back of the building, where they were apprehended by officers. Officers discovered that the suspects entered an adjoining vacant business of what once was Rugged Warehouse by prying a back door open, the report indicated.

The two allegedly then used tools to bust through an adjoining wall to gain access into Ross, where officers say they then stole thousands of dollars’ worth of various items and were in the process of taking those items through the hole when officers arrived.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, JCPD officers arrested 52-year-old Bobby Thompson, and 37-year-old Benjamin Hyatt, and charged them with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and theft over $2500.

According to the JCPD arrest report, Hyatt was also charged with 16 counts of criminal simulation when he was found to be in possession of counterfeit currency in his wallet.

Thompson and Hyatt are being held in the Washington County Detention Center and have an arraignment scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m., in the Washington County General Sessions Court.