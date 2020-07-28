JCPD: 2 facing theft charges after allegedly breaking into home, fleeing from officers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two women were arrested Sunday after police say they were found at the scene of a burglary with the victim’s property.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a burglary and found Kasey Garrison, 28, “in possession of the homeowner’s property in and around her vehicle.”

JCPD reports that other suspects fled from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers say they were able to find and arrest Jordan Swearingen, 28, while she was running from the scene.

Garrison was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500 and simple possession.

Swearingen was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500 and evading.

JCPD reports both were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $20,000 bond.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.