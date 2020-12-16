JCPD: 2 charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 19-month-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing murder charges in the February 2020 death of a 19-month-old.

According to a release from JCPD, Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, are each charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated child abuse/neglect.

According to investigators, officers were called to 310 Chestnut Street in Johnson City regarding a death of a 19-month-old child on February 21.

“Investigators recognized several injuries around and on the head of the victim as well as the child being severely underweight,” the release stated.

Officers interviewed Walton and Crater, and both “gave statements that there were no know issues with the child.” The pair was also unable to explain the child’s injuries.

According to the release, JCPD and the First Judicial District’s Attorney General’s Office received the autopsy report from the William Jenkins Forensic Center.

The finds showed “that blunt force trauma to the head and neck was the cause of death as well as the child being severely malnourished.”

According to investigators, the death was deemed a homicide.

Walton and Crater were arrested Wednesday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Both are being held on a $100,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for December 17 at 1:30 p.m.