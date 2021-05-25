JCPD: 2 charged after allegedly assaulting woman who is blind Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing burglary and assault charges after police say they entered the residence of a woman who is blind and injured her.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of West Market Street around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday “to check the welfare of a female who was blind.”

The release states officers found the woman, who appeared to have been assaulted.

JCPD reports an investigation identified the suspects in the assault as Amy Gillette, 44, of Johnson City, and Jimmy Holtzclaw, 55, of Johnson City. Warrants were issued for both Gillette and Holtzclaw charging them with aggravated burglary and simple assault.

According to JCPD, the investigation found that after an argument, Gillette and Holtzclaw entered the woman’s home, knocked her tot he floor and hit her on the face, resulting in injuries.

Gillette was reportedly arrested shortly after the alleged assault. Holtzclaw was taken into custody in Carter County at a later date with the help of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday night, both are being held on an $11,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center and are set to appear in court Tuesday morning.