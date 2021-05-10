JCPD: 2 arrested on drug charges Sunday night after K9 unit detects meth in vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after Johnson City police reportedly discovered methamphetamine in a vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers found a Nissan Maxima sitting in a parking lot in the 2300 block of South Greenwood Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The release states the two people in the Nissan were identified as Cassidy Waters, 25, of Unicoi, and Patrick Jones, 33, of Johnson City.

JCPD reports a K9 unit was called to the scene and “alerted on the vehicle.”

The release states a search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Jones and Waters were each charged with felony manufacture/possession/sale/delivery of methamphetamine, simple possession of Schedule VI drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

JCPD reports both were taken into custody and are being held at the Washington County Detention Center, each on a $10,000 bond.

Waters and Jones are scheduled to appear in court Monday.