JCPD: 2 arrested for vehicle theft after selling vehicle for scrap

Photo: (left to right) Timothy Ricker and Dino Austin (Washington County Jail)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested in Johnson City after allegedly stealing a woman’s car in October then selling it for scrap.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Dino Austin, 46, of Johnson City, and Timothy Ricker, 55, also of Johnson City, were arrested on Tuesday.

The release says Austin and Ricker were arrested in relation to a vehicle theft that occurred in October 2019 at an address in the 500 block of West Highland Road.

JCPD says the woman reported her Subaru Impreza stolen while she was hospitalized during the week of October 11.

An investigation allegedly revealed that Austin and Ricker had sold the vehicle for scrap at Davis Recycling.

Both men were charged with Auto Theft over $1,000 and are being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

They are each held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.