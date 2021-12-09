JCPD: 2 arrested after police find meth, heroin in Jonesborough home

Photos: Linda Adamson (left) and Michael Perez (right). Courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man and woman face felony charges following their arrests on Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

According to a release, JCPD worked alongside the Jonesborough Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a Jonesborough home suspected of selling and distributing methamphetamine.

Wednesday, police searched the home and found 700 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin and “a large psychedelic mushroom grow,” the release states.

Linda Adamson and Michael Perez, both of Jonesborough, were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Adamson is held on a $31,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Maintaining and dwelling where narcotics are sold

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Perez is held on a $41,000 bond and was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Maintaining and dwelling where narcotics are sold

Two counts of Schedule I violations

Simple possession

Both were scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Thursday.