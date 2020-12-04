JCPD: 2 arrested after officers find them pushing stolen vehicle near downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman were both arrested Thursday after Johnson City police found them pushing a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers saw a man pushing a white Chrysler 300 on South Broadway Street near East Main Street at 3:29 a.m.

Officers report that a woman was in the driver’s seat while the man pushed.

An investigation revealed that the Chrysler had been reported stolen. It has an estimated value of around $10,000, according to the release.

The couple were identified as Chadrick Hopkins, 34, and Synthia Espinoza, 39. Both Hopkins and Espinoza are from Kingsport.

Synthia Espinoza (Washington County Detention Center)

Chadrick Hopkins (Washington County Detention Center)

Both are charged with theft of property over $1,000.

A search of the vehicle revealed a .22 caliber handgun in the center console. As a result, Hopkins was also charged with felon in possession of a handgun.

Hopkins and Espinoza were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Espinoza was placed on a $10,000 bond. Hopkins was placed on a $20,000 bond.