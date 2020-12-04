JCPD: 2 arrested after officers find them pushing stolen vehicle near downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman were both arrested Thursday after Johnson City police found them pushing a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers saw a man pushing a white Chrysler 300 on South Broadway Street near East Main Street at 3:29 a.m.

Officers report that a woman was in the driver’s seat while the man pushed.

An investigation revealed that the Chrysler had been reported stolen. It has an estimated value of around $10,000, according to the release.

The couple were identified as Chadrick Hopkins, 34, and Synthia Espinoza, 39. Both Hopkins and Espinoza are from Kingsport.

  • Synthia Espinoza (Washington County Detention Center)
  • Chadrick Hopkins (Washington County Detention Center)

Both are charged with theft of property over $1,000.

A search of the vehicle revealed a .22 caliber handgun in the center console. As a result, Hopkins was also charged with felon in possession of a handgun.

Hopkins and Espinoza were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Espinoza was placed on a $10,000 bond. Hopkins was placed on a $20,000 bond.

