JCPD: 2 arrested after attempting to hide items inside trash can placed in shopping cart at Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two women were arrested on Wednesday after police say they were caught trying to leave a Walmart with stolen items hidden inside a trash can in their shopping cart.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Brittani Woolsey, 34, of Chuckey, TN, and Elizabeth Villarreal, 29, of Johnson City, are each facing multiple charges.

The release says officers were already at the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road around 7:47 p.m. for an unrelated shoplifting case.

JCPD reports that while officers were investigating, Walmart employees saw two women “concealing items inside of a trash can, located inside of a shopping cart.”

The women were later identified as Woolsey and Villarreal.

When officers and Walmart loss prevention employees attempted to apprehend the women, Villarreal allegedly tried to flee.

The release says both were apprehended and an investigation revealed they had both been banned from Walmart over a previous shoplifting incident.

Woolsey was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, burglary and shoplifting over $1,000.

Villarreal was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, evading arrest and shoplifting over $1,000.

They were both transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Woolsey was placed on a $4,000 bond, and Villarreal was placed on a $5,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday afternoon.