JCPD: 19-year-old killed after car goes airborne, hits tree

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said one person was killed after a crash on Kingsport Highway early Wednesday morning.

JCPD officials said in a release that the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Kingsport Highway and Dove Lane.

According to police the car, driven by Eric Bratton, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the car “went out of control sideways, struck a curb, and went airborne. The Toyota Camry then struck a large tree at which time the vehicle was split in half.”

Authorities said Bratton died as a result of the crash.

Officials with the Johnson City Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

