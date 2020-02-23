JCPD: 19-year-old arrested for aggravated domestic assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department reportedly arrested a 19-year-old male for aggravated domestic assault Saturday morning.

Justin S. Crain of Johnson City was arrested after officers made contact with him and the victim, his girlfriend, at the apartment a neighbor had called in about.

A police report stated that Crain had “caused a physical altercation involving a knife that produced a small laceration to the victim’s hand.” He also allegedly “pinned the victim to the floor by her neck and covered her nose and mouth rendering her unable to breathe.”

Crain was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.