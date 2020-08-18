JCPD: 18-year-old charged with sexual battery after report of ‘fondling’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday charges of sexual battery, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

According to a release, Anton Smith of Johnson City was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

The release says Smith’s arrest follows “an investigation into a report of fondling” in the 1800 block of West State of Franklin on August 3.

Smith was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

No further details were released.