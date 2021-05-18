JCPD: 17-year-old runaway charged with theft after allegedly stealing parents’ vehicle

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City juvenile was arrested Monday after police report she had taken her parents’ vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the West Market Street Walmart after getting reports of a found runaway child.

The 17-year-old was charged with theft of property over $1,000.

According to the release, officers were called to the scene by the juvenile’s parents and found that she was in possession of a vehicle reported as stolen by them.

JCPD reports she was arrested and taken to the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss