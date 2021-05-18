JCPD: 17-year-old runaway charged with theft after allegedly stealing parents’ vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City juvenile was arrested Monday after police report she had taken her parents’ vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the West Market Street Walmart after getting reports of a found runaway child.

The 17-year-old was charged with theft of property over $1,000.

According to the release, officers were called to the scene by the juvenile’s parents and found that she was in possession of a vehicle reported as stolen by them.

JCPD reports she was arrested and taken to the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 18.