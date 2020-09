JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested and charged with raping a child.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, a 17-year-old was arrested on Friday.

The arrest came after an investigation into a reported rape that happened on East Fairview Avenue, according to JCPD.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect will appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date.

No other information was released.