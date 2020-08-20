JCPD: 17-year-old arrested after shooting incident in Johnson City Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile was arrested on Wednesday in Johnson City after an investigation into a shooting incident.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

JCPD reports the investigation began after a “shooting incident” occurred at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Jay Street and Colorado Street.

The release says no injuries were reported following the incident.

The juvenile was taken to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center, according to the JCPD.

The 17-year-old is set to appear in juvenile court on a later date.

No further details were released.