JCPD: 1 person dead following single-vehicle crash on North Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on North Roan Street near Car Mol Drive early Sunday morning, according to Johnson City Police.

The release said at approximately 2:45 a.m., the driver, Joshua A. Karup, was traveling at a “high rate of speed” before he “failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.”

Karup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

