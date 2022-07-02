JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that a motorcycle driven by Randy J. Tucker, 47, of Jonesborough hit the back of a Fed-Ex box truck while it was backing into a nearby driveway.

Tucker died from injuries sustained in the crash, the report said. The truck driver was reported as unhurt.

The release specified that investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. No charges were listed against the Fed-Ex driver.